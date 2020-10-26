Multicultural coordinator named to state most influential Latinos list

“It’s a world I know,” she said. “My job is personal to me. What has been a personal goal has now become a passion. I have seen a lot of students graduate and flourish. It’s has been an amazing part of my professional career.”

Sanchez believes intentional focus on working with students of color makes a difference in their college experience. The environment where students are learning is a critical piece in their development, retention and graduation.

“We want our alumni’s stories to be ones they can reflect on proudly, knowing their campus supported them in both their challenges and triumphs,” Sanchez said.

She believes in intentional advising, which entails assisting students in their college navigation from financial literacy and academics to career and personal leadership.

Sanchez also educates on cultural competency as it relates to self-awareness and other-awareness through teaching the intercultural development framework and conflict styles; microaggressions; and providing a space for courageous conversations.

Her goal is to create an environment where students feel heard, valued and welcomed to affirm they belong on campus.