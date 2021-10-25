Museums take on Halloween!

Two area history museums are using social media to get people in a Halloween mood. Starting October 20, the Dunn County Historical Society in Menomonie and Chippewa Valley Museum in Eau Claire will feature one creepy-esque object from each of the museum’s collections on their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

This year’s social media exchange builds on last year’s popular Creepy Doll challenge between the two museums. “We centered last year’s social media series on dolls because, well, they can be kind of creepy, especially the dolls with melting plastic faces or ones with lost eyes or limbs, “ explains Chippewa Valley Museum Director Carrie Ronnander. “This year we expanded the theme to anything that has a creepy edge. Trust me, museums hold many objects which will unsettle you if you happen upon them in the dark or consider their backstories.”

"We certainly have our fair share of artifacts that can raise goose-bumps," shares Melissa Kneeland, Dunn County Historical Society Executive Director. "Whether they are a bit unnerving to look at, or have a disquieting history, they tell some amazing stories. It has been great to collaborate with CVM to share them on social media with history lovers as well as those who are intrigued by all things creepy. We don't always get to display everything in the museum, so this is a fun way for people to get to see even more of what we have."

The Creepy Collections challenge runs through October 30 with a slideshow finale on Halloween. It can be followed with the hashtag #CreepyCollections on both Facebook and Instagram through the Dunn County Historical Society and Chippewa Valley Museum accounts.

Find last year’s Creepy Doll series on Facebook by searching #MuseumCreepyDoll.

For more information about the Creepy Collections challenge contact Carrie Ronnander at c.ronnander@cvmuseum.com or 715-834-7871 or Melissa Kneeland, melissa.kneeland@dunnhistory.org, 715-232-8685

