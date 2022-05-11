Naomi Cummings retires from The Bridge to Hope

After 12 years of service to The Bridge to Hope, Naomi Cummings retired on May 10. She had served in her current role since May 2010; prior to that she served as an advocate and interim director.

During her tenure as the executive director, she played a critical role in relocating to a larger building, expanding the services offered and strengthening relationships with other agencies to ensure services are delivered as quickly as possible. She served the organization with a great passion to assist all victims of abuse. Her caring nature will be greatly missed by the staff and clients of The Bridge to Hope.

Naomi says: “I look back over the past 12 years with gratitude. I will always be grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to serve victims and survivors, to work with amazing people who are committed to justice and equity, and that I’ve been able to witness how we have transformed lives and planted seeds of hope.”

The Bridge to Hope was founded in 1982 and is a nonprofit working to end abuse. The organization serves victims from Dunn and Pepin counties, as well as anyone who needs our services and reaches out to us for help and support. Services are always free and confidential.

More information on the organization can be found at www.thebridgetohope.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0