Never forget: Share your stories, memories on 20th anniversary of 9/11

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

To commemorate the anniversary, the River Valley Media Group is seeking your recollections of the moment forever etched in our memories — where we were, who we were with and how we felt.

What impact, short-term or long-term, did it have on your life, family and/or community?

Share your recollections in letters up to 300 words, along with any photos or video, by sending them to letters@lacrossetribune.com by Aug. 25.

We’ll publish as many as we can along with a special section we are planning for the anniversary.

