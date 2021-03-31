New pandemic assistance package critical for overlooked farmers

Throughout the pandemic, National Farmers Union has urged USDA to ensure that aid is distributed “fairly and equitably” and that “payments are commensurate with demonstrated need.” In a statement, NFU President Rob Larew thanked the agency for reevaluating its methods and taking steps to serve farmers who were initially excluded.

“Federal assistance has been absolutely fundamental to the agriculture industry’s survival during the pandemic,” Larew said. “Unfortunately, as National Farmers Union has pointed out, some farmers — particularly those who are socially disadvantaged, run smaller operations, grow specialty crops, or sell into local and value-added markets — have been largely unable to access the help they need due to inadequate outreach and structural flaws. Because those producers already tend to lack financial security, we were concerned that the lack of support could lead to a wave of farm closures.”

WFU Government Relations Director Nick Levendofsky noted that the focus on ensuring relief is distributed equitably fits Farmers Union’s original motto from 1902, “to secure equity, establish justice and apply the golden rule.”

“Even 119 years ago we recognized that equity, justice and the golden rule were important to farmers. Today they are as critical as ever, as we weather the pandemic,” Levendofsky said. “Pandemic recovery and relief remain critical to our farmer members as they navigate the market shifts and uncertainty.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0