New Sister Jean of Loyola University Chicago bobblehead unveiled

“I am truly honored that the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is creating another Sister Jean bobblehead,” said Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM. “This has been a unique and unforgettable season for Loyola’s Men’s Basketball, both on and off the court, and we are excited to go and dance at March Madness in Indianapolis. I am excited to watch my beloved Ramblers in-person in Indy on Friday, March 19. May this March Madness provide our country with great joy and may our Ramblers and other basketball athletes experience the thrill of the game during this tournament.”

On March 7, Loyola became the fourth team to punch its ticket to the 2021 NCAA Tournament with a 75-65 victory over Drake in the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference tourney in St. Louis. This marks Loyola’s first NCAA Tournament since its run to the Final Four in 2018 as a No. 11 seed. In a Cinderella performance in 2018, the Ramblers knocked off Miami (Fla.), 64-62, and Tennessee, 63-62, to advance to the Sweet 16. They then toppled Nevada, 69-68, and Kansas State, 78-62, to move on to the Final Four. In the national semifinals, Loyola’s magical run finally ended with a 69-57 loss to Michigan.