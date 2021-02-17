New Stout library guide provides tools for understanding race, racism and anti-racism

“The university is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion, and we need to have a variety of resources to educate ourselves as we do this work,” Vargas said. “This guide is one tiny part of our commitment to EDI. It does not solve our problems, but it does give each of us a place to start.

“It is our responsibility to teach ourselves the truth of the world so we can do better. And once we learn the truth, decide what we are going to do to help dismantle the systems of oppression our country has built,” she said.

Guide topics range from microaggressions to systemic racism and injustice, the origins of race, intersectionality, examining slavery, the case for reparations, white privilege, allyship and more.

The guide includes nonfiction and fiction books, including print, ebooks and audiobooks. Titles and authors may also be found in Search@UW. A starting list of fictional authors includes Sandra Cisneros, Louise Erdrich, Zora Neale Hurston and Toni Morrison.

Included are dozens of documentaries, movies and TV series, such as “LA 92,” “Selma” and “Dear White People”; and YouTube videos, TED talks and podcasts, including “What Kind of Asian are You?,” Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche’s “The Danger of a Single Story” and NPR’s “Code Switch,” discussing race and social change.