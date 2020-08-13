28 Stout faculty receive updated status

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has approved promotions and tenure recommendations for 28 UW-Stout faculty members effective for the 2020-21 academic year.
The professors and their departments are:
Promoted to professor
• Gregory Bard, mathematics, statistics and computer science
• David Beck, School of Art and Design
• David “Chris” Ferguson, social science
• Robert Fraher, design
• Joleen Hanson, English and philosophy
• Daniel Kelsey, rehabilitation and counseling
• Eun Joo Lee, kinesiology, health, food and nutritional sciences
• Tina Lee, social science
• Marcia Miller-Rodeberg, chemistry and physics
• Kerry Peterson, kinesiology, health, food and nutritional sciences
• David Seim, social science
• Kevin W. Tharp, communication technologies and communication studies
• Sylvia Tiala, communication technologies
• Timothy Tozer, art and art history
• Keith Wojciechowski, mathematics, statistics and computer science
Promoted to associate professor
• Daniel Atyim, art and art history
• Mary La Rue, kinesiology, health, food and nutritional sciences
Tenure
• Danny Bee, engineering and technology
• Frazier Clark, business
• Kimmery Newsom, human development and family studies
• Ahmet Turkmen, engineering and technology
• Sarah Wollersheim Shervey, education and pupil services
Promoted to associate professor with tenure
• Meriem Chida, business
• Karen Ostenso, kinesiology, health, food and nutritional sciences
• Betsy Pudliner, School of Hospitality Leadership
• Abraham Smith, mathematics, statistics and computer science
• Scott Turner, mathematics, statistics and computer science
• Tamara Weiss, education and pupil services
In fall 2019, UW-Stout had 263 faculty members
The 2020-21 academic year begins with Opening Day activities, including campuswide Engagement Sessions, for faculty and staff on Monday, Aug. 31. Classes begin Wednesday, Sept. 9.
