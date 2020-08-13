You have permission to edit this article.
28 Stout faculty receive updated status
The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has approved promotions and tenure recommendations for 28 UW-Stout faculty members effective for the 2020-21 academic year.

The professors and their departments are:

Promoted to professor

• Gregory Bard, mathematics, statistics and computer science

• David Beck, School of Art and Design

• David “Chris” Ferguson, social science

• Robert Fraher, design

• Joleen Hanson, English and philosophy

• Daniel Kelsey, rehabilitation and counseling

• Eun Joo Lee, kinesiology, health, food and nutritional sciences

• Tina Lee, social science

• Marcia Miller-Rodeberg, chemistry and physics

• Kerry Peterson, kinesiology, health, food and nutritional sciences

• David Seim, social science

• Kevin W. Tharp, communication technologies and communication studies

• Sylvia Tiala, communication technologies

• Timothy Tozer, art and art history

• Keith Wojciechowski, mathematics, statistics and computer science

Promoted to associate professor

• Daniel Atyim, art and art history

• Mary La Rue, kinesiology, health, food and nutritional sciences

Tenure

• Danny Bee, engineering and technology

• Frazier Clark, business

• Kimmery Newsom, human development and family studies

• Ahmet Turkmen, engineering and technology

• Sarah Wollersheim Shervey, education and pupil services

Promoted to associate professor with tenure

• Meriem Chida, business

• Karen Ostenso, kinesiology, health, food and nutritional sciences

• Betsy Pudliner, School of Hospitality Leadership

• Abraham Smith, mathematics, statistics and computer science

• Scott Turner, mathematics, statistics and computer science

• Tamara Weiss, education and pupil services

In fall 2019, UW-Stout had 263 faculty members

The 2020-21 academic year begins with Opening Day activities, including campuswide Engagement Sessions, for faculty and staff on Monday, Aug. 31. Classes begin Wednesday, Sept. 9.

