2nd horse in Dunn found with EEE virus

The Dunn County Health Department reports a second horse in Dunn County has tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis, which is caused by the EEE virus.

This is the first documented EEE activity in the state this year. No EEE cases in humans have been reported in Wisconsin thus far in 2020. Only three human cases of EEE have been reported in Wisconsin between 1964 and 2017.

EEE virus is spread to humans, horses and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Mosquitoes acquire EEE virus by feeding on infected birds. The virus is not spread person to person or directly between animals or between animals and humans. Presence of a EEE positive horse confirms that there are mosquitoes in the area infected with the EEE virus that can spread the virus to people and other animals.

Many people infected with EEE virus do not get sick. Those who do become ill may develop encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) that typically begins with the sudden development of fever, headache, chills and vomiting. The illness may become severe resulting in disorientation, seizures, coma or death. There is no specific treatment for EEE illness.