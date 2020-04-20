3 Dunn County positive COVID-19 cases showing symptoms, 6 released from isolation

Three Dunn County residents continue to show symptoms of COVID-19.
In her weekly COVID-19 update during the weekend, Dunn County Health Department Director KT Gallagher said three of the nine individuals who have tested positive for the virus are still suffering from symptoms.
Two of those remain in the hospital, with the other individual self-isolating at home. One individual has been hospitalized since testing positive while the other is participating in a medical trial with hopes of returning home soon.
Six Dunn County residents that had previously shown symptoms and tested positive from the virus have been released from isolation, Gallagher said.
The CDC and state define recoveries as two negative tests done within 24 hours and locally test resources are being used for those who are sick or have faced exposures, she said, which is why the six people aren’t deemed as recovered, but they can now return to essential work or activities.
“We don’t technically call them recovered and I know that is a difficult thing to wrap your head around, but we want to make sure we’re accurate in what we’re representing,” Gallagher said. “But we’re also celebrating that we’ve had six out of our nine people return to life as it is normal now and I think that’s important to know now, too.”
As of Monday, 682 tests have come back as negative with an average of about 25 tests done daily, Gallagher said.
Recently there is a decrease in the number of tests being done in Dunn County but Gallagher is hopeful that after a statewide health advisory was given encouraging health systems to test all individuals facing symptoms and not just those with severe sickness there will be more tests conducted.
“My hope is as our statewide production of things like viral transport media and swabs goes up that we will see more tests for Dunn County residents,” she said.
Demographics of positive cases
There is no clear age, gender or location of people in Dunn County testing positive, Gallagher said. Positive cases in the county range from young adults to older individuals, and the distribution between males and females is fairly even with slightly more of the positive cases being males.
While unable to give break down locations within the county of individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19 due medical privacy, Gallagher said, the state department of health services is tracking cases by census tract and if cases exceed five positive cases it will be highlighted in another color depending on the number of positive cases in that area. There are eight census tracts in the county and no area of the county has five or more positive cases.
“That really helps you to know that we have wide geographic distribution of our cases in Dunn County and that they do fall quite evenly between the northern, mid and southern thirds of the county,” Gallagher said.
Showing neighbors kindness
With temperatures rising, individuals who spend winters in warmer climates may be returning to Wisconsin.
With that, they could possibly be bringing germs they were exposed to back with them, Gallagher said. While such travel is not tracked, these people should self-quarantine for 14 days when they return. To do so, they would need to have all the supplies needed to stay in their home that long, avoiding even essential activities.
That’s why Gallagher recommends reaching out and showing kindness to them, offering to pick up some groceries if you’re going shopping anyway, or stopping by the hardware store for supplies they might need to make repairs to their home. Showing kindness and offering support will allow them to stay quarantined, she said.
“That’s why we would ask you to reach out, be kind, be a good neighbor and see if there’s anything that you can do to support them in staying quarantined and keeping our community safe, keeping themselves safe,” Gallagher said.
