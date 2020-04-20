3 Dunn County positive COVID-19 cases showing symptoms, 6 released from isolation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three Dunn County residents continue to show symptoms of COVID-19.

In her weekly COVID-19 update during the weekend, Dunn County Health Department Director KT Gallagher said three of the nine individuals who have tested positive for the virus are still suffering from symptoms.

Two of those remain in the hospital, with the other individual self-isolating at home. One individual has been hospitalized since testing positive while the other is participating in a medical trial with hopes of returning home soon.

Six Dunn County residents that had previously shown symptoms and tested positive from the virus have been released from isolation, Gallagher said.

The CDC and state define recoveries as two negative tests done within 24 hours and locally test resources are being used for those who are sick or have faced exposures, she said, which is why the six people aren’t deemed as recovered, but they can now return to essential work or activities.