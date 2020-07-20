3 Stout alums gain FCCLA hall of fame

Schmidt first became interested in becoming a family and consumer sciences teacher when her high school home economics teacher, Winifred Einum, drove Schmidt, then Elvira Ulick, and her mother to visit the campus. “She encouraged me to go to Stout,” Schmidt said of Einum. “She was an alumna of UW-Stout. I received a wonderful and excellent education from Stout that prepared me for teaching.”

Schmidt, who has two grown children, Heather Schmidt Ohly, of Seattle, and Dolf Schmidt, an elementary school principal in the Hudson School District, said she is humbled to have been inducted into the Leadership Hall of Fame with Barnhart and Staaland.

Staaland, of Madison, graduated from UW-Stout in 1961 with a home economics teacher education degree. She retired from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction as an educational consultant for family and consumer sciences education in 1998. She was the state adviser to the FCCLA for many years.

“I think it is wonderful the three of us were nominated for this particular award,” Staaland said. “It just makes it more special. It is neat that UW-Stout has three representatives. UW-Stout has a special place in Wisconsin, especially with the home economic teachers and with the general public. Stout has a very good reputation.”