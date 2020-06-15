4 Dunn County women-owned businesses receive funds from Red Letter Grant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EAU CLAIRE — Four Dunn County business were awarded grants from Red Letter Grant, which looks to provide funds to women-owned businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Inspired Balance, Jennifer Joyce Designs and La Dee Dah in Menomonie and Dairyland Cafe in Ridgeland were each provided $1,000 in a relief grant.

The Red Letter Grant awarded $13,000 last week to 12 businesses throughout western Wisconsin that were impacted by COVID-19 and one business in the start-up phase. In May, the nonprofit launched a Red Letter Relief Fund that aimed to support existing women-owned businesses impacted by COVID-19, but that may have fallen through the cracks of federal or state relief aid. The relief fund gave priority to minority owned businesses – applicants who are BIPOC or members of the LGBTQA community.

“When COVID came and we were forced to shut our doors our season was just starting,” Lana Bohl, owner of Lana’s Scoops in Withee said. “Even though I had no income coming in, I still had operating costs to keep lights on, coolers running, etc. and I was too small for a PPP loan. I am so blessed to have been selected for the Red Letter Grant because the grant money will go a very long way in covering those costs while I had to be closed.”