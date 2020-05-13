50 Dunn County residents tested at National Guard mass testing event earlier this week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At the mass COVID-19 testing event held by the Wisconsin Army National Guard in Eau Claire on Sunday and Monday, 50 Dunn County residents were tested, the Dunn County Health Department reports.

A total of 505 tests were conducted at the event that was a partnership between Dunn and Eau Claire counties. Residents were able to be tested at any of the recent mass testing events. At the Eau Claire event, 372 Eau Claire County residents were tested and 48 tests were done on Chippewa County residents.

The results are reported to the local health department within 24-48 hours of the event.

There are 20 total confirmed cases of the virus for Dunn County as of Wednesday, health department director KT Gallagher said. Of those cases nine have been released from isolation.

On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm put in place a new order underneath the safer at home order.

"We just want to reiterate how thankful we are that everyone has put so much effort into following the safer at home orders put in place," Gallagher said. "Our hard work has paid off; last week it was announced we are able to turn the that dial one notch closer to reopening our local economy."