6 candidates running for 3 seats on Menomonie school board

Our district’s Administrator and School Board both have challenging times ahead navigating funding concerns, policy and procedures with constant law change, along with, maintaining and ensuring data privacy and cybersecurity. With these continued obstacles and concerns, I try to remain hopeful and optimistic. Since the mandate was placed on our state, as a parent we have experienced creative and forward-thinking collaboration of our sons’ staff, not only amongst themselves, but between student and family and staff. I have seen stakeholders having a higher level of transparency and intentional communication with one another, for example the timeliness of distributing meals to families. We are in a time of constant change and uncertainty, but I am confident that through open minds and forward thinkers we will persevere as a school district and community.

Heather Klanderman: The biggest issue right now is the COVID-19 and the impact this has and will have on the students and employees in the SDMA not only now but in the future. Classrooms are empty, schools (inside and outside) are empty with no timeframe of when they will be filled again. The SDMA has done a great job moving to remote learning yet being challenged for the students who do not have technology devices at home. SDMA not only needs to ensure hardware for students, but the importance of maintaining the privacy of students while remote learning. An additional concern is for the students and families that lack reliable broadband service at their homes. This is an equity issue and I hope moving forward the SDMA will come out even stronger and better and help close the gap on technology and broadband within the district. Speaking of equity, some students don’t have computers or the broadband at home and are at risk of being left out. Others, with disabilities, must be given equal access to education under law, and yet remote learning can be complex because of special needs. It is also important during this time in supporting educators, staff, and administrators in addition to students and to communicate with the community.