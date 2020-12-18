A message from the Dunn County Board of Supervisors

For the past nine months, the Dunn County Health Department has been issuing guidance to keep residents and our communities safe from the COVID-19 pandemic. Many followed those guidelines and for that we thank you. Some did not, and we are now seeing the frightening consequences. In the last two months, Wisconsin has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases, along with hospitalizations and, sadly, deaths. Unfortunately, we have seen higher case rates than New York City did at the height of the first surge. On Friday, November 13, the State recorded 301,165 cases and a total of 2,739 fatalities. To put this in perspective, it took Wisconsin almost eight months to get to 100,000 cases; it took 36 days to get to 200,000. This growth is alarming and should be a matter of utmost concern for us all.

Dunn County has had more than 3,100 cases since the start of the pandemic. Our hospitals in the region are full. Health care providers are overwhelmed. We recorded an average of over 50 new cases per day during November. More than 15% of those tested were positive. The maximum rate needed to safely re-open businesses is 5%. We have had 20 deaths among our residents from COVID-19.