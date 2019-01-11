A report of an armed intruder at the Menomonie Middle School Friday morning that sent the school into lockdown was false, according to Menomonie School District administrator Joe Zydowsky.
All students are safe, according to a Facebook update from the Menomonie Police Department.
A MMS student reported seeing an armed intruder "at a specific location in the building," Zydowsky said in a statement Friday.
The Menomonie Police Department responded and the school went into emergency lockdown. Oaklawn Elementary, which is less than 1/2-mile from MMS, went into non-emergency lockdown because of its proximity to the reported threat, Zydowsky said.
After authorities searched the buildings and grounds and reviewed camera footage, the report was found to be false.
Additional counseling staff will be available at MMS Friday afternoon to support students, Zydowsky said.
"We apologize for the inconvenience and unnecessary anxiety that this situation puts on the students, staff and community in our school district," Zydowsky said. "Even though threats like these are becoming more common, please know that we will not let down our guard, and we will continue to keep the safety and security of our students and staff as our highest priority."
