Aerial gypsy moth spraying to occur in Dunn County

The ability to spray is dependent on when caterpillars hatch and weather conditions (calm, no precipitation, low humidity). Planes fly low just above treetops so the treatment reaches the canopy leaves where caterpillars feast. From mid-May to early June, planes will spray a treatment called Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki (Btk) to kill caterpillars. Btk is made from a naturally-occurring soil bacteria and is used in certified organic food production. It is not toxic to people, bees, pets, or other animals. However, people with severe allergies may prefer to stay indoors during nearby treatment applications. In late June to early July, planes will spray a gypsy moth pheromone that prevents the adult male gypsy moth from searching for a female to reproduce. The mating disruptor is organic and biodegradable.