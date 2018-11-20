The identity of a Dunn County man who died in 1937 and was buried at Potter’s Field outside Menomonie has been found.
Through the early 1950s, Dunn County’s Potter’s Field was the burial ground for people whose families were too poor to afford a regular cemetery burial, or for people who were residents at the County’s Poor Farm or Asylum for the Chronic Insane.
Records in those early years were spotty, and the all-too-temporary markers soon wasted away. Today only a few of those interred at Potter’s Field have their actual burial site marked with a stone marker.
But in October, Andrew Karpenske, who had died and been buried at Potter’s Field in 1937, got a commemorative headstone, 81 years after his death.
For the past half-dozen years a small dedicated group of Dunn County residents has been working to pull Potter’s Field from obscurity. The work of prowling local records, old newspapers and local memories to determine who exactly is buried at Potter’s Field fell to local historian Sofi Doane. Doane’s persistent research unearthed over 100 names of former Dunn County residents whose final resting place is Potter’s Field.
Meanwhile, Dave Williams has worked to restore the cemetery to the cared-for status every such resting place deserves. Through regular mowings, brush cutting, and planting of perennials and shrubs, Potter’s Field now looks like a respectable cemetery.
Doane and Williams developed a website for the cemetery, www.dunncopottersfield.com, which includes history of the cemetery and a full listing of the known burials, including six military veterans.
Through creation of a Friends of Potter’s Field group, Doane and Williams raised funds to erect a commemorative sign at the edge of the field with all known names of burials, and a few years later, to establish a Veterans Memorial for those six veterans of the Civil War and World War I.
It was that website and the listing of names that provided the toehold for the research of Andrew Karpenske’s descendents. Two of his great-granddaughters, Sheila Sparr of Amery and Eris Hyrkis of Grand Rapids, Minn., determined that their great-grandfather was buried in Potter’s Field.
Hyrkis ordered the new headstone for Andrew Karpenske, and delivered it on Oct. 20 for installation at Potter’s Field.
Karpenske lived and worked in the northwestern Dunn and southeastern Polk County area. He and his wife Pauline had 15 children. Karpenske was working in the Menomonie area when he suffered a heart attack and died in 1937.
His wife had no money to pay to ship him home for a burial, so Karpenske was interred at Potter’s Field. The little information we do have about Karpenske comes from his only surviving child, 97-year-old Dorothy Seeley of Haslett, Mich. Other information came from one of Andrew’s grandsons, Bob Karpenske of Amery.
While no one knows precisely where in Potter’s Field Andrew Karpenske is buried—no records exist—his descendents are comforted knowing a headstone now commemorates that he is in the cemetery.
To access Potter’s Field, visitors should stop in the Dunn County Highway Shop office, about a mile east of the Menomonie city limits on Hwy 12/29. Staff there can direct visitors to the cemetery, which is located in the northeastern corner of the highway shop yard.
The cemetery is only open when the highway shop yard is, usually 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays in summer months, and some Fridays the rest of the year.
