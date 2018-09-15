With older workers representing an increasing percentage of the population, many choosing to work or be active longer — and employers responding to a tight job market with a low unemployment rate, the annual Age of Opportunity Job & Volunteer Fair represents a unique opportunity to bring these interests together.
More than 30 local employers and volunteer organizations will be present on Tuesday, Sept. 18, to meet potential workers and volunteers at the annual Age of Opportunity Job & Volunteer Fair. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Oakwood Mall, in the Play Area Wing.
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered to present the fair with the Chippewa Falls and Menomonie Chambers, as well as the Aging & Disability Resource Center. Held during “National Employ Older Workers Week,” the event is intended for mature workers (55 and over) looking for full or part time employment, project work, flexible hours, fun and social work atmospheres, and/or volunteer opportunities.
There is no charge to attend. Free Resume and job search assistance will also be available, and assistance for veterans.
