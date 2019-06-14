What could be better than Pie in the Park?
Pie in the park with live music, of course!
The Alano Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year (and also the most fun one) is fast approaching on Tuesday, June 18. All are welcome to join in the activities – and the pie! – at Wilson Park, 700 Wilson Ave., Menomonie. The band starts at 7 p.m.
Also coming up is the Club’s first annual potluck cleanup. This event is as much about camaraderie as it is about sprucing up our yard and building.
Many hands make light work, they say, so bring your work gloves and a dish to pass on Saturday, June 29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tools, supplies & fellowship provided.
Ongoing lawn care will be shared with the Unitarian Society on an alternating month schedule.
In other news, the membership council plans to dispose of all leftover lumber currently in storage on June 26.
Until then, all lumber is free & available to anyone who wants it. To see the available stock or to arrange a pick up time, call 612-750-5041.
Game night continues to be the third Saturday of every month with ice cream and other munchies at 7 p.m. at the Club. Everyone is invited to come and play cards and board games, enjoy music and sometimes even virtual reality experiences, all in a family-friendly environment.
Monthly meetings are open to all Alano Club of Menomonie members and are a potluck. Meetings are held on the last Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.
The club is located at 105 21st St. N, across from the hospital in Menomonie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.