Alice in Dairyland to usher in holiday season with virtual tree-cutting

Julia Nunes, the 73rd Alice in Dairyland, will mark the start of the 2020 Christmas tree season with a ceremonial tree cutting Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. via Facebook Live .

The event is held in mid-November each year at a different Wisconsin Christmas tree farm in partnership with the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association. In addition to the tree cutting, Nunes will take viewers on a virtual tour of Evergreen Acres in Walworth County, the 2020 host farm. Evergreen Acres is a family business owned by Ann and Bob Feucht, celebrating its 45th anniversary this year.