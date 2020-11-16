 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alice in Dairyland to usher in holiday season with virtual tree-cutting
0 comments

Alice in Dairyland to usher in holiday season with virtual tree-cutting

{{featured_button_text}}

Julia Nunes, the 73rd Alice in Dairyland, will mark the start of the 2020 Christmas tree season with a ceremonial tree cutting Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. via Facebook Live.

The event is held in mid-November each year at a different Wisconsin Christmas tree farm in partnership with the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association. In addition to the tree cutting, Nunes will take viewers on a virtual tour of Evergreen Acres in Walworth County, the 2020 host farm. Evergreen Acres is a family business owned by Ann and Bob Feucht, celebrating its 45th anniversary this year.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Menomonie High School Graduation Parade 5-31-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News