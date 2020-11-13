Alliance Plastics, CVTC work to protect workers, patrons

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Anyone going out and about in the Chippewa Valley is sure to encounter the changes at any counter, from banks to convenience stores and supermarkets. In the age of COVID-19, plastic barriers have been installed to shield clerks from patrons in an effort to slow the virus’s spread.

And a Chippewa Falls company is taking the lead in supplying the equipment to set up the protective measures.

“It started with a national news story on kids in some nation overseas sitting in green boxes looking through clear plastic windows at their desks in school,” said David Goldbach, general manager at Alliance Plastics. “I thought, why not make the whole thing clear? Who wants to sit in a little box with one window?”

At the time, the business had slowed a bit at the manufacturing plant specializing in plastic profile extrusions. Alliance is a custom shop that can make normal customer orders, but it does have certain specialties.

“We are one of just three manufacturers in the country that makes awards and trophies,” Goldbach said. “But that got shut down last spring when there were no sports going on.”