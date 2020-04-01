Almost 2,000 absentee ballots have been cast in Dunn County for spring election

Nearly 2,000 absentee ballots have already been submitted for next week's spring election in Dunn County.

According to an absentee ballot report from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, 1,914 ballots have been returned in the county with 5,640 having been sent out.

A total of 456 absentee ballots were cast in the 2019 Spring Election.

Ballot applications have reached more than 1 million in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, 1,053,566 absentee applications have been submitted to municipal clerks in the state, with almost 390,000 having been returned.

"We remain encouraged that so many voters have requested absentee ballots, especially through the MyVote Wisconsin website," Wisconsin Chief Elections Official Meagan Wolfe said. "We want everyone who is eligible and who wants to vote to be able to do so safely. Absentee voting will also greatly reduce crowds at polling places on election day, which will make social distancing easier."

The 2019 spring election had about 170,00 total absentee ballots cast in the state, with totals in the 2016 spring election reaching nearly 250,000. For the November 2016 presidential election there were more than 819,000 absentee ballots cast. There were a total of more than 2.1 million total ballots cast in November of 2016.