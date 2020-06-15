Altoona man arrested in connection to Town of Menomonie burglary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office has arrested an Altoona man in connection to a burglary in the Town of Menomonie.

Steven A. Lorentz, 32, has been charged with two counts of burglary, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and other traffic related violations, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

On Friday around 3:30 p.m. the sheriff's office was notified of burglary of an occupied residence on county Highway BB.

The homeowner, who encountered the alleged burglar, was able to provide authorities with a photo of the suspect and a description of the vehicle.

A deputy later located the vehicle on state Highway 25 at Cedar Falls Road in Menomonie. The suspect fled, authorities said, with the pursuit ending as the suspected vehicle crashed in the 7,800 block of county Highway F in the Town of Sherman.

Found in the vehicle were several checks that were later revealed to have been taken from the residence while the homeowners were home.

Lorentz was out on bond from Eau Claire County for a burglary charge at the time of his arrest.

The sheriff's office asks that if anyone believes their home was entered during this date and time frame to contact the sheriff's office.

