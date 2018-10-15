An Amber Alert has been issued at 3:30 p.m. Monday for a missing 13-year-old Barron County girl.
Barron County law enforcement are searching for the girl after finding her parents dead in their Barron residence Monday.
According to the alert, Jayme L. Closs was “taken from her residence early this morning from unknown individuals, likely with a gun.”
The alert did not list a suspect, vehicle or clothing description for the time being.
Authorities received an emergency call at 1 a.m. Monday from a “subject asking for help” at a Highway 8 residence.
Authorities found the bodies of Jayme’s parents in their home around 1 a.m. Monday, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. Jayme is considered “missing and endangered,” Fitzgerald said.
The names of Jayme’s parents have not been released.
Gunshots had been fired, though Fitzgerald did not specify if the shots were connected with the deaths.
Jayme is five feet tall and 100 pounds, with green eyes and strawberry blond hair.
Investigators don’t have any leads or suspects, but they have enlisted the help of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the FBI, which has agents who specialize in missing children cases, the sheriff said.
He said Jayme is not considered a suspect in her parents’ deaths.
Deputies searched the area around the family’s home with drones and infrared equipment, but they didn’t find any clues as to her whereabouts.
Fitzgerald said investigators are frustrated they haven’t developed any leads and asked for the public’s help with any information about what could have happened to the girl.
“At the end of the end of the day, I want a 13-year-old here safe and sound. That’s our goal. That’s our only goal right now,” Fitzgerald said at a news briefing.
Officers also were at Jayme’s middle school talking with her friends and acquaintances, hoping to develop some leads, officials said.
Fitzgerald told The Associated Press earlier Monday that an Amber Alert hadn’t been issued thus far because no suspect had been identified in her disappearance.
More information will be released later Monday afternoon or “as needed by law enforcement to assist with this case,” Fitzgerald said.
Anyone with information on Jayme’s disappearance or in contact with her is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 715-537-3106.
