American Pickers is planning to film episodes in Wisconsin in October.
American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on History. The show follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. American Pickers is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.
