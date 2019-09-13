According to 2017 U.S. agricultural census data, there are 22,671 Wisconsin farms identifying a woman as the principal operator. This is a dramatic increase from prior census data and places Wisconsin ninth in the nation for the number of women principal operators. Census data indicates West Central Wisconsin (representing 10 counties) has 3,741 farms with a female identified as a principal operator. Research has indicated that farms operated by women are on average smaller in acres and sales when compared to farms operated by males. These farms are more likely to have limited resources and different risk management needs compared to established farmers and commodity producers.
Annie’s Project is an educational program dedicated to strengthening women’s roles in modern farm and ranch enterprises. Launched in 2003 by University of Illinois Extension Educator Ruth Hambleton, Annie’s Project is a tribute to her mother, Annette Kohlhagen Fleck.The program honors Annie’s entrepreneurship and her goal of raising a family and being an active partner in the family farm operation.
Farming is a complex business and more farm women are becoming active business partners in their operations. The target audience for this program is farm women with a passion for business and involvement. Participants will gain a better understanding of five specific risk management topics and facilitate discussion relevant to their farm business and community.
- Financial risk,
- Human resource risk,
- Legal risk,
- Market risk,
- Production risk, and
- Community building.
Compeer Financial and Extension are committed to supporting women in agriculture. Annie’s Project is being offered on six consecutive Tuesdays starting in November through December. The scheduled dates are Nov. 5, 12, 19, 26 and Dec. 3 and 10, from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. The classes will meet in conference room 54 at the Dunn County Community Services Building, 3001 US Hwy 12 E, in Menomonie.
You have free articles remaining.
Organizers encourage participants to attend all six workshops to get the most out of the program. One of the goals of Annie’s Project is to provide networking opportunities for farm women in similar situations or developing similar enterprises. A social networking format will be established for the group by the organizers to continue the networking component after the workshop series is completed.
Organizers are able to offer this program for $50 for Compeer Financial clients and $75 for all other participants for the entire six-week course. This fee covers materials, speaker costs, materials, and lunch for the six sessions.
To register for the Annie’s Project program, please visit compeer.com/annies-project or call (844) 426-6733. Participants are encouraged to register early as space is limited to 20 people.
For more information, feel free to contact Katie Wantoch, Extension Dunn County Agriculture Agent, at (715) 232-1636 or email katie.wantoch@wisc.edu.