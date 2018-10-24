October is National Cooperative Month and to celebrate, seven local “co-ops” are joining forces to provide a free community breakfast from 8 a.m.—11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 at Dunn Energy Cooperative, N5725 600th St., Menomonie.
Dad’s Belgian Waffles are on the menu along with sausage links and a variety of drinks. There will be face painting and other activities for kids.
The cooperative breakfast has been an annual event for more than 20 years after the first one occurred at Dunn Energy in the 1990s.
In recent years, the cooperatives expanded the scope of their cooperation to include the annual food drive in support of Stepping Stones Food Pantry of Dunn County.
Royal Credit Union, Dunn Energy, Countryside, Synergy, WESTconsin Credit Union, Menomonie Market Food Coop and West Wisconsin Telcom are the organizations sponsoring the event. These local cooperatives serve 26 counties in Wisconsin.
The food drive for Stepping Stones is being held along with the free Cooperative Breakfast. Visitors can support the food drive by bringing nonperishable items or cash donations.
Whether it’s delivering an important service or providing a free breakfast, the concept of working together to serve their communities is one of the seven principles guiding all cooperatives. These principles are shared by cooperatives located throughout the United States.
- Voluntary and open membership
Cooperatives are formed by people looking for solutions to shared problems. They are open to all who use or provide their services and are willing to accept the responsibilities of membership.
- Democratic member control
Cooperatives are controlled by those who use or provide the co-op’s goods and services. Each member gets one vote to help make the organization’s policies and decisions.
- Member economic participation
Members equally “buy in” and democratically control the cooperative’s capital based on the amount of business they conduct rather than the dollars they invest.
- Autonomy and independence
Cooperatives are independent, self-help organizations. If a co-op enters into an outside agreement or raises external capital, it still retains autonomy and democratic control.
- Education, training and information
Cooperatives train their members, directors, and employees so they can best contribute to the co-op’s development. They also educate the general public about cooperatives.
- Cooperation among cooperatives
Cooperatives work together through strong local, national, regional, and international structures to most effectively serve their members.
- Concern for community
Cooperatives focus on local development through policies and programs directed by their members.
“Cooperatives build better communities and improve the lives of our members,” said Chad Plath at Royal Credit Union. “Whether improvement comes in the form of helping those in need with a food drive or offering the latest technologies in our respective industries, we want our members to know we are here to serve them today and we are preparing for an even brighter future.”
Additional information on the breakfast and cooperatives in general is available by contacting any of the sponsoring organizations.
