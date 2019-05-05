The 26th annual Dunn County Dairy Promotion Breakfast is slated to be held Saturday, June 8 at the farm of several Dunn County families.
The breakfast is will be held 7-11 a.m. at Alfalawn Farm, N2859 290th St.., Menomonie. The cost is $6 per person, with children 5 and under free.
The annual dairy breakfast is hosted by a Dunn County dairy farmer each year and is coordinated by the Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee.
The meal includes all-you-can-eat Dad’s Belgian Waffles with real maple syrup and flavored syrups. Also available will be a variety of dairy products, including white, chocolate and strawberry milk, Cady Cheese sticks, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery deep-fried cheese curds, McDonald’s Yoplait Go-Gurts and Swiss Miss pudding snacks.
Activities featured at the dairy breakfast will include a bake sale by St. Henry Church in Eau Galle, antique tractor display, petting zoo, tractor-driven hay wagon tours of the farm and door prizes will be given away.
The 2019 host farm is Alfalawn Farm, a family farm co-owned by Randy Styer and Heather Johnson, Dave and Karen Styer and Dale and Shannon Styer and families.
Alfalawn Farm features a newly expanded dairy farm with the latest in agricultural technologies, including a rotary milking parlor and automatic calf feeders.
The Styers focus on efficiencies around the farm and use soil and water conservation best management practices.
For more information on this year’s dairy breakfast,visit www.dunncountydairypromotion.com, the Facebook page “Dunn County Dairy Promotion Breakfast,” contact committee member Katie Wantoch via email at katie.wantoch@wisc.edu or call the Dunn County UW-Extension Office at (715) 232-1636.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.