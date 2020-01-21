January is still a time to get outdoors.
The Friends of the Red Cedar State Trail will be holding its annual Candlelight Ski event Jan. 31. Three trails will be lit up for the evening’s activities that begin at 6 p.m. Walking and snowshoeing opportunities are also available.
The Red Cedar State Trail will be open and groomed for skiing only, from the Depot south to the illuminated ice wall, which is about one and a half miles.
Walkers will enjoy the paved Stokke Trail, (aka Junction Trail), north from the Depot. Candles will light a temporary snowshoe trail through Riverside Park, with free use of Mayo Clinic Health System’s snowshoes.
Bring your own skis, or make arrangements ahead of time to rent from Stout Adventures or Simple Sports. No trail pass is required on this night. The event is opened to all, including families with small children, students and seniors.
After skiing, walking or snowshoeing a free cup of hot chocolate will be provided by Con Agra/Swiss Miss, with cookies provided by Kwik Trip, and warm up by a toasty bonfire.
The Candlelight Ski is sponsored by the Friends of the Red Cedar Trail/Hoffman Hills, Wisconsin DNR, Con Agra/Swiss Miss, Lucette Woodfire Eatery, Kwik Trip, and Mayo Clinic Health System.
For more information visit redcedarhoffman.org or call (715) 232-1242
