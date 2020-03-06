Annual Red Cedar Watershed Conference continues goal of bringing land, water and people together

For nearly a decade, the Red Cedar Watershed Conference has a been an opportunity to better understand water and how it impacts the local community.

The ninth annual conference will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at UW-Stout’s Memorial Student Center as the conference once looks to bring together discussion on land, water and people. The event is hosted by the Tainter Menomin Lake Improvement Association.

“I think it’s all about educating yourself to understand how important water is to every individual,” Red Cedar Watershed Conference co-chair Dick Lamers said of the conference, “as well as how we and our behaviors impact not only what’s happening to water that we can see in front of us but it’s our groundwater, it’s the water we drink and it’s the water that we send down the river all the way down to (the Gulf of) Mexico.”

Registration can be done at www.RedCedarConference.TMLIA.org. Tickets are $35 for general attendance and $20 for students.