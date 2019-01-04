Try 1 month for 99¢
Alice Presentation (copy)

Applications are open for the 2019 Alice in Dairyland position.

 CONTRIBUTED

Applications for those interested in serving as Wisconsin's 2019 Alice in Dairyland are open through Thursday, Feb. 4.

The position is highly visible and fast-paced. Alice in Dairyland cultivates relationships with media outlets, writes and delivers speeches at events and uses social media to tell the stories of Wisconsin agriculture.

Alice in Dairyland also speaks at many notable Wisconsin events including State Fair, World Dairy Expo, county fairs and dairy breakfasts, conferences and more. 

Applicants should be female; Wisconsin residents; at least 21 years old; have an interest in Wisconsin agriculture; at least three years of experience, education or training in communications, marketing, education or public relations; and public speaking experience.

This one-year, full-time contractual position starts June 3. The position is headquartered in Madison.

To apply, submit an application form, cover letter, resume and three professional references to DATCP by 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4. Application materials are available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/AliceInDairyland.aspx

Questions should be directed to Alice in Dairyland Program Director Ti Gauger at 608-224-5115 or Ti.Gauger@wisconsin.gov.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.