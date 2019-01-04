Applications for those interested in serving as Wisconsin's 2019 Alice in Dairyland are open through Thursday, Feb. 4.
The position is highly visible and fast-paced. Alice in Dairyland cultivates relationships with media outlets, writes and delivers speeches at events and uses social media to tell the stories of Wisconsin agriculture.
Alice in Dairyland also speaks at many notable Wisconsin events including State Fair, World Dairy Expo, county fairs and dairy breakfasts, conferences and more.
Applicants should be female; Wisconsin residents; at least 21 years old; have an interest in Wisconsin agriculture; at least three years of experience, education or training in communications, marketing, education or public relations; and public speaking experience.
This one-year, full-time contractual position starts June 3. The position is headquartered in Madison.
To apply, submit an application form, cover letter, resume and three professional references to DATCP by 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4. Application materials are available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/AliceInDairyland.aspx
Questions should be directed to Alice in Dairyland Program Director Ti Gauger at 608-224-5115 or Ti.Gauger@wisconsin.gov.
