Applications open for Dairy Processor Grants

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) invites Wisconsin dairy processors to apply for the next round of Dairy Processor Grants through Jan. 15, 2021. The funding is intended to foster innovation, improve profitability, and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s dairy processing facilities. Grant recipients will be announced in February 2021.

Funding from these reimbursement grants can be used to address a wide range of dairy business needs such as food safety, staff training, plant expansion or modernization, and professional consulting services. Eligible applicants must operate a licensed dairy processing plant in Wisconsin which is engaged in pasteurizing, processing, or manufacturing milk or dairy products.

Grants will be awarded for projects up to $50,000 and up to two years in duration. The processor is required to provide a match of at least 20 percent of the grant amount. Recipients will be chosen through a competitive selection process. In 2020, 11 companies received a total of $200,000 in grants.

The Dairy Processor Grant application can be found on DATCP’s website: https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/DairyDevelopment.aspx. Applications must be emailed to Grants Manager Ryan Dunn at RyanD.Dunn@wisconsin.gov by 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Applicants who need assistance downloading or completing their application should call 608-590-7239.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0