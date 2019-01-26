Dunn County applications are available for the 2019 Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award, a prestigious award given to families who have dedicated their life to Wisconsin farming for 100 or 150 years, said Dunn County Register of Deeds Heather Kuhn.
Applications are available in the Dunn County Register of Deeds office, 800 Wilson Ave., Room 135, Menomonie.
To qualify for the award, families must give proof of continuous family ownership of a property in the state of Wisconsin for either the last 100 or 150 years.
All property owners will be honored at a special Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award Program on Aug. 6 in conjunction with the 2019 Wisconsin State Fair near Milwaukee.
Honorees will receive complimentary fair admission tickets, an invitation to the awards breakfast, a commemorative photo and certificate and an outdoor display sign.
The 2019 Wisconsin State Fair will take place on Thursday, August 1 through Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.
The Century Farm and Home program began in 1948 in conjunction with the State of Wisconsin’s Centennial Celebration, Kuhn said. There are currently 9,467 Century Farms and Homes nestled throughout the Badger State.
The Sesquicentennial program began in 1998 and has honored 890 Wisconsin families.
Applications must be postmarked by Friday, March 1.
Applications are not available online. Only one certificate will be issued per property.
To request a copy of either application, visit the Register of Deeds office or call 715-232-1228.
