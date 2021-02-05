Area high school students compete in region DECA competition at Stout

University of Wisconsin-Stout hosted the DECA District 1 Career Development Conference in January for the 49th straight year, and for the first time it was held virtually.

The event, organized and run by the UW-Stout Marketing and Business Education Association, is an applied learning experience for high school competitors and leaders from regional marketing and business education programs.

More than 300 students from 14 area high schools participated. The schools included Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Glenwood City, Holmen, Hudson, Melrose-Mindoro, Menomonie, Northwestern, Plum City, Sparta, St. Croix Falls, Superior, Tomah and West Salem.

They competed in 25 industry-validated events aligned with national curriculum in the career clusters of marketing, business management and administration, finance, and hospitality and tourism.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students logged into a website for their role-play event. They then recorded and uploaded their role play for judging by marketing professionals, who volunteered their time, and took their cluster exams online too.