University of Wisconsin-Stout will host the DECA District I Career Development Conference for the 48th straight year on Saturday, Jan. 11.
The event, organized and run by the UW-Stout Marketing and Business Education Association, is an applied learning experience for high school competitors and leaders from regional marketing and business education programs.
The competition is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Student Center, followed by awards.
More than 600 student participants from 16 area high schools are registered. The schools include Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North, Holmen, Hudson, La Crosse Central, Menomonie, Northwestern, Plum City, Sparta, St. Croix Falls, Stanley-Boyd, Superior, Tomah and West Salem.
They will compete in 18 individual and eight team events. Students’ skills are tested in business services, marketing management, hospitality and tourism, marketing strategy, retail sales and services, sports and entertainment marketing, financial services, and entrepreneurship.
Winners and runners-up in each category advance to the state competition March 10-12 in Lake Geneva.
More than 80 regional business and marketing professionals volunteer as competition judges. Judges still are being sought; register here.
The event is coordinated by students in the UW-Stout Marketing and Business Education Association.
UW-Stout offers a bachelor’s degree program in marketing and business education as well as the most extensive array of career and technical education teaching degrees in the UW System.
DECA has 215,000 members in 3,500 high school chapters and 275 collegiate chapters.
For more information about the competition, contact co-coordinator and student Brennon Burkhardt, burkhardtb4296@my.uwstout.edu; or Professor Urs Haltinner, haltinneru@uwstout.edu, 715-232-1493.
