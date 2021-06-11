Area nonprofit Positive Alternatives achieves national accreditation

Positive Alternatives provides services to youth and families including adolescent groups homes in Menomonie, River Falls, Amery, Wisconsin Rapids, and Wausau, as well as Community-Based Services in Western Wisconsin. It took Positive Alternatives two years to achieve accreditation.

Organizations pursue accreditation to demonstrate the implementation of best-practice standards in the field of human services. COA evaluated all aspects of Positive Alternatives’ programs, services, management, and administration.

COA accreditation is an objective, independent, and reliable validation of an agency’s performance. The COA accreditation process involves a detailed review and analysis of an organization’s administration, management, and service delivery functions against international standards of best practice. The standards driving accreditation ensure that services are well-coordinated, culturally competent, evidence-based, outcomes-oriented, and provided by a skilled and supported workforce. COA accreditation demonstrates accountability in the management of resources, sets standardized best practice thresholds for service and administration, and increases organizational capacity and accountability by creating a framework for ongoing quality improvement.