Area students among Law Enforcement Academy graduates

EAU CLAIRE – The recruits in the Chippewa Valley Technical College Law Enforcement Academy that ran over 20 weeks through the summer and fall became an especially close-knit group. On Tuesday, Dec. 15, thirteen students graduated, qualifying them to serve as law enforcement officers in Wisconsin.

After graduating Justin Lamm, 27, reflected on the first spark that led him toward a career in law enforcement and public service. He was five years old at the time.

“In 1998, we had a house fire caused by a drier,” said the 2012 Boyceville High School graduate. “One of the first people who responded was with the Menomonie Police Department. I was unconscious on the ground. He wrapped me in a blanket and made sure I was breathing until paramedics got there.”

Being a law enforcement officer in Wisconsin takes a great deal of training. A minimum of 60 college credits are required to enroll in the Academy. Many go through CVTC’s two-year Criminal Justice-Law Enforcement program, or through a university or other technical college.

Academy Director Eric Anderson said the 720-hour academy instructs the recruits in six areas: policing in America, tactical skills, patrol procedures, legal context, relational skills and investigations.