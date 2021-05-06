 Skip to main content
Area students awarded Countryside Landmark scholarships
Countryside Landmark is committed to the communities it serves by maintaining a skilled and educated workforce to serve its members and patrons well into the future. Every year Countryside Landmark awards up to twenty $500 scholarships to eligible high school seniors enrolled at an accredited school.

The Scholarship Committee, which is made up of three board members, three community members, and three employees review the students' application, transcript, extracurricular activities, and references to determine the winners. All applicants are outstanding members in their communities and we wish them well in their future. This year, 21 students won due to a tie.

The list below features only schools in the Dunn County area.

Congratulations to the following students:

• Kendall Rudiger - Menomonie High School

• Lauren Thompson - Baldwin/Woodville High School

• Emma Wayne - Durand/Arkansas High School

• Nathan Fesenmaier - Spring Valley High School

