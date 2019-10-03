WESTconsin Credit Union is offering up to fourteen $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors from the Class of 2020 as part of the credit union’s Scholarship Program. The goal is to award one scholarship in each community served by a WESTconsin office. These areas include Altoona, Amery, Baldwin, Barron, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Ellsworth, Hudson, Menomonie, New Richmond, Prescott, River Falls and Spring Valley. Scholarship recipients will be announced end of May 2020.
Online applications are accessible from WESTconsin’s website, westconsincu.org, and full instructions are provided. Applications will be accepted through midnight on Friday, February 14, 2020.
Reminders:
- All application materials must be submitted online. No hard copies of application materials will be accepted.
- Students need to have been a primary account holder with WESTconsin Credit Union as of April 30, 2019 to be eligible for this year’s program.
- Current high school juniors need to become a primary account holder with WESTconsin as of April 30, 2020 to be eligible for next year’s program.
- Visit $MART Financial Literacy at westconsincu.org for more information.
WESTconsin has offered the Student Scholarship Program since 1995. To date, over $280,000 in scholarship funds have been awarded to local students from throughout west central Wisconsin to assist them in continuing their education. For information regarding the program, contact Emma Bartz at ebartz@westconsincu.org or call (715) 235-3403, ext. 7787.