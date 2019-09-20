A Menomonie man was arrested in connection with two burglary cases this summer in Dunn County.
Jared C. Smith, 36, of Menomonie was arrested Wednesday, Menomonie police said. He was charged with burglary and criminal damage to property regarding a burglary on July 4 at BP Amoco station in Menomonie.
Smith was also charged with attempted burglary and criminal damage in connection to an attempted burglary on Aug. 26 at the Bridgestop gas station in Wheeler.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office joined police in the investigation.
