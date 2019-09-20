{{featured_button_text}}

A Menomonie man was arrested in connection with two burglary cases this summer in Dunn County.

Jared C. Smith, 36, of Menomonie was arrested Wednesday, Menomonie police said. He was charged with burglary and criminal damage to property regarding a burglary on July 4 at BP Amoco station in Menomonie.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Smith was also charged with attempted burglary and criminal damage in connection to an attempted burglary on Aug. 26 at the Bridgestop gas station in Wheeler.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office joined police in the investigation.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.