Arrests made in high-speed pursuits on I-94

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Separate high-speed pursuits in Dunn County occurred on Interstate 94 Wednesday morning and Tuesday night.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reported that just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on westbound I-94 in Trempealeau County.

The vehicle fled and later turned around in a crossover and headed east, authorities said. A short time later, the trooper lost sight of the vehicle and ended the pursuit.

A state trooper in an airplane later identified the vehicle heading west at mile marker 57, allowing another trooper to locate the vehicle in Dunn County at mile marker 54.

Another pursuit began and the suspect vehicle hit a tire deflation device, causing the front tires to go flat.

The vehicle took exit 45, authorities said, stopping in the parking lot of Anderson Windows manufacturing plant near County Road B, north of the interstate.

The three occupants of the vehicle ran but were taken into custody after the area was searched.

A loaded handgun was found in vehicle while another handgun was located in the ditch near where the pursuit ended.