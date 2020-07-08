Arrests made in high-speed pursuits on I-94

Separate high-speed pursuits in Dunn County occurred on Interstate 94 Wednesday morning and Tuesday night.
The Wisconsin State Patrol reported that just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on westbound I-94 in Trempealeau County.
The vehicle fled and later turned around in a crossover and headed east, authorities said. A short time later, the trooper lost sight of the vehicle and ended the pursuit.
A state trooper in an airplane later identified the vehicle heading west at mile marker 57, allowing another trooper to locate the vehicle in Dunn County at mile marker 54.
Another pursuit began and the suspect vehicle hit a tire deflation device, causing the front tires to go flat.
The vehicle took exit 45, authorities said, stopping in the parking lot of Anderson Windows manufacturing plant near County Road B, north of the interstate.
The three occupants of the vehicle ran but were taken into custody after the area was searched.
A loaded handgun was found in vehicle while another handgun was located in the ditch near where the pursuit ended.
Charges of fleeing, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, obstruction/resisting, speeding and operation a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license have been filed.
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office and Menomonie Police Department assisted in the search. Investigation of the incident is ongoing.
At 11:42 p.m. Tuesday, a state trooper attempted to stop a vehicle traveling 111 mph on I-94. A pursuit began as the vehicle heading westbound operating in a reckless manner, authorities said, reaching speeds near 120 mph.
The pursuit was called off as the vehicle entered a one-land construction zone in Dunn County.
A short time later, authorities made contact with the vehicle in St. Croix County. A tire deflation device brought the vehicle to a stop at mile post 8. Five individuals were removed from the vehicle and the driver was arrested.
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of narcotics and other contraband.
