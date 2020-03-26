As community activity slows down, Stepping Stones continues to provide for those in need

"We’re ordering a lot more food than we normally would so we can make sure to stay supplied," Dutton said, "which means we’re need more financial donations to ensure that we can keep having enough food on hand and we’re trying to keep up with the packing."

With the building closed to the public those in need should call the office at (715) 235-2920. Those interested in donating financially can do so online at steppingstonesdc.org or by mail at 1602 Stout Road, in Menomonie. While the food pantry has needed to evolve, the homeless shelter hasn't been impacted quite as much with apartment style housing allowing individuals to shelter in place.

Dutton said while there isn't an immediate concern about Stepping Stones not being able to keep up with community needs because some people have been gracious with their time and money, they've needed to plan for the possibility that a positive COVID-19 case within the staff could quickly alter how they operate. No matter the test Stepping Stones faces, Dutton said, the organization will be prepared to continue meeting the needs of the community.