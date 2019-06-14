Cathy Asher recently returned to Security Financial Bank as a relationship manager. She will work out of the office in Durand, develop and maintain a business loan portfolio, with an emphasis on agri-business.
Asher, who has 19 years of experience in the ag industry, first served as a credit analyst for SFB from June 2014 through September 2017 before leaving to accept a position at Countryside Coop.
“We are pleased to have Cathy back at SFB,” said CEO and president Paul Rudersdorf. “With her expertise in both business and agriculture, she will be able to serve SFB clients in order to help them succeed and reach their goals.”
Asher has also spent nine years with the Farm Service Agency and five years as an agriculture education teacher. She received a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education and a master’s degree in educational evaluation and research, both from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Originally from Elmwood, Asher grew up on a small dairy farm and currently lives in Durand with her 13-year-old son, Levi.
“My significant other, Jeff Olson, dairy farms and crops about 1,100 acres,” Asher said. “So, the current challenges of the ag economy are understood both personally as well as professionally.”
To contact Asher call 715-672-4237.
