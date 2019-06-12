Battling low energy levels is a challenge many of us face in today’s fast-paced world. Trying to keep up with the demands of a busy schedule can lead to poor eating habits which can negatively affect our energy levels.
However, choosing the right kinds of snacks can help provide lasting energy.
Think of your metabolism as a fire that needs to be fueled to keep burning. The flames start to dwindle as the source of fuel burns away and will eventually go out if no additional source of fuel, like wood, is added.
This is the same for our bodies and eating every three to four hours throughout the day can help keep our energy levels up, maintain muscle mass, and keep us from getting overly hungry.
Just as eating regularly throughout the day is important for energy and health, so are the kinds of foods we choose to snack on.
The main sources of calories that fuel the body are the three macronutrients: carbohydrate, protein, and fat.
As part of good nutrition, we need to eat all three of these macronutrients every day. Our bodies also need vitamins and minerals called micronutrients.
Micronutrients don’t provide our body with calories but are still important for our health.
Choosing snacks that are high in micronutrients and contain a balance of fiber-rich carbohydrate, protein and healthy fat supports our metabolism.
Imagine fueling your fire with only leaves. There would be a burst of flame, but the leaves would burn up quickly and the fire would die down.
A similar process happens in your body when you only consume foods or beverages high in sugar like candy, soda, energy drinks, and sugary coffee.
A quick burst of energy that quickly dies down. You might also notice you need to eat or drink more to maintain your energy. Instead, consider skipping these sugary choices and choose snacks that will last.
Pairing your carbohydrates with a protein or healthy fat at snacks will help keep yourself fueled until your next meal time.
Protein and healthy fat help keep us full longer because they take longer to digest in our stomachs.
The bottom line: incorporating well-balanced, nutritious snacks into your hectic daily routine can help to maximize your energy when you need it the most
Here are some examples of snacks that include a good balance of fiber-rich carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats:
- Orange slices and string cheese
- Apple and 1 tablespoon peanut butter
- Grapes and a handful of nuts
- Granola bar
- Greek yogurt with fresh berries
- Hard-boiled egg and whole grain crackers
