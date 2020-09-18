Assistant chancellor to judge Baldrige Award

Wentz, of Menomonie, said she is excited to serve as a judge, having found the Baldrige community to be supportive.

“I think it is going to broaden my perspective of learning from other organizations,” said Wentz, a Wausau native. “Higher education has much to learn from other sectors. We tend to get stuck in the same ways of doing things, and the Baldrige framework helps us get unstuck by promoting cross-sector learning. Serving as a judge will give me the opportunity to see even more ways that the Baldrige criteria help organizations learn and grow,” she said.

In a letter, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross congratulated Wentz on her appointment. “I am very enthusiastic about the award’s contribution in helping the United States reach the highest performance objectives,” he said. “The award has evolved significantly over the past 30 years to remain at the leading edge of validated management practice and to drive improvement in U.S. organizations. The Judges Panel plays a critical role in the evolution of the award for this purpose.”

Before becoming a member of the panel, Wentz was introduced to the Baldrige Award when UW-Stout was in the process of applying. She was hired in the budget, planning and analysis office to help with writing the application.