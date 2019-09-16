Auditions will be held for Menomonie Theater Guild's winter production, The Snow Queen.
The Snow Queen will be directed by John Hansen and it is an adaptation of a story that inspired the movie "Frozen" by Hans Christian Anderson.
Auditions will be held Oct. 6 from 2-4 p.m. and Oct. 8 6-8 p.m. at Menomonie Theater Guild, 502 2nd Street W. in Menomonie.
This tale tells the story of Gerda, a young girl who searches for her friend Kai after he is bewitched and kidnapped by the evil Snow Queen.
Performances will be held Dec. 6-8 and 13-15.
There are approximately 40 roles available for both children and adults.
All are encouraged to audition. For more information on roles and downloadable audition packets visit www.menomonietheaterguild.org.
