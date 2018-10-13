Try 1 month for 99¢
Join Joe Niese at the Boyceville Public Library, on Thursday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. as he discusses his new book, Gus Dorais: Gridiron Innovator, All-American and Hall of Fame Coach.

A native of Chippewa Falls, Dorais was one the state’s first football stars and became one of the most revered players and coaches in the first half of the 20th century. Learn more about his story at http://www.gusdorais.com/.

Joe Niese is an award-winning author and a library director. He has written three books: Burleigh Grimes: Baseball’s Last Legal Spitballer; Handy Andy: The Andy Pafko Story; and Gus Dorais: Gridiron Innovator, All-American and Hall of Fame Coach. He lives in Chippewa Falls.

The Boyceville Public Library is located at 903 Main St. Call the library at 715-643-2106 for more information.

Dunn County News editor

Barbara Lyon is the editor of The Dunn County News in Menomonie, WI.

