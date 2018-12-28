It all started with a class project in fourth grade—and ended with several Menomonie students meeting a woman they had corresponded with for years.
Menomonie Middle School students Aubrin Babl, Emma Bird, Alexa Isenberger and their Wakanda Elementary School classmates were busy studying various authors, including nonfiction author Mari Schuh. During the course of the project, the students emailed Schuh through her website.
To their surprise, Schuh quickly responded.
Soon Schuh and the students were emailing one another, talking about chickens, pet rabbits, their favorite books and their current activities.
“None of us thought Mari would actually respond to our emails,” Babl said. “When she did, I freaked out. I went home and told my family all about what she wrote.”
Schuh shipped two boxes of autographed books to the 4th-grade class as they finished their school year, but it didn’t end there. Schuh and the three students kept in contact via email throughout the summer, through their 5th-grade year and into their current 6th-grade year.
Recently Schuh dedicated a Crayola-themed book to her email pals.
When she headed to the Chippewa Valley Book Festival this fall, Schuh surprised the students in-person at Menomonie Middle School, giving them each a copy of the book.
“I don’t know who has had more fun with all of this, me or the students,” Schuh said. “They’re so friendly and smart. I’m really happy they reached out to me.”
