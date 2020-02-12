Alcohol appears to have played a factor in an incident involving an unresponsive male found lying on Lake Menomonie last week, according to a release from the Menomonie Police Department.
Saturday around 8 a.m. the Menomonie fire and police departments responded to a call from a local fisherman who found the unresponsive male near the bank of the lake along Crescent Street.
After further investigation, authorities said the incident doesn't appear to be suspicious and no one else is believed to be involved.
The male subject is still receiving medical care, authorities said.
